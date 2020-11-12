Historic Mary Armington House sells for $1.7M

NEWPORT – For the first time in 36 years, a prominent home on Touro Street has sold.

The Mary Armington House, at 130 Touro St., has sold for $1.7 million, according to Hogan Associates, which represented the seller. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The house is thought to have been built in 1840, according to the Newport Historical Society. It was updated to its current design with a mansard roof about a decade later.

The house originally was home to one family, then later became an upscale guest house, a dentist’s office, and for the last 36 years was home to the law offices of Macioci & Fisher, while three attached apartments were rentals.

The building sold within seven days of the listing.

