Historic Stone House in Barrington Sells for $2M 

BARRINGTON – A historic stone home at 3 Stone Tower Lane sold for $2 million, according to Compass.

The sale was facilitated by Compass agents Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, who represented the sellers and the buyers in the transaction, according to the real estate firm.

Originally built in 1898, the property is known as the Stone House and contains approximately 5,158 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, along with one half-bathroom, according to a listing published by the firm.

The home features 35-foot ceilings, south-facing windows, hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces, according to the listing. A first-floor primary suite includes a fireplace, radiant-heated floors in the bathroom and a private patio, while the kitchen is equipped with a Thermador six-burner range, Dacor convection oven and a large center island, according to Compass.

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The second floor includes three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room and a dedicated office space, according to Compass. Additional features include a walk-up attic, a heated two-car garage, a whole-house generator, six-zone HVAC system and multiple stone patios, the real estate firm said.

The property sits on approximately 1.02 acres and includes a fenced yard, outdoor shower and gas fire pit, according to listing information. The property comes with 1.02 acres of land.

According to the Barrington property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2025 at a total value of $1.92 million, including $722,000 for the land, $1.19 million for the building and $9,000 for outbuildings.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by James Glasheen and Marlene Glasheen. The buyers were Glen Henry and Jean Henry, of Gainesville, Ga., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.