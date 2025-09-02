Hoffmann named executive director of NEMIC

Corrected at 12:59 p.m.

By
-
JENNY HOFFMANN has been named executive director of the New England Medical Innovation Center. She will succeed Maey Petrie on Sept. 15. /COURTESY NEW ENGLAND MEDICAL INNOVATION CENTER

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center has named a new executive director.  Jenny Hoffmann, an experienced leader with health care startups, will take over as NEMIC’s executive director on Sept. 15, the organization announced Tuesday. Hoffmann will succeed the organization’s first executive director, Maey Petrie, who is stepping down to move to the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlocking Sales Tax Savings: What New England Manufacturers Need to Know

Manufacturers operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island, may have unknowingly paid sales and use…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR