Hoffmann named executive director of NEMIC

PROVIDENCE – The New England Medical Innovation Center has named a new executive director. Jenny Hoffmann, an experienced leader with health care startups, will take over as NEMIC's executive director on Sept. 15, the organization announced Tuesday. Hoffmann will succeed the organization's first executive director, Maey Petrie, who is stepping down to move to the

Jenny Hoffmann, an experienced leader with health care startups, will take over as NEMIC’s executive director on Sept. 15, the organization announced Tuesday.

Hoffmann will succeed the organization's first executive director, Maey Petrie, who is stepping down to move to the Netherlands with her husband, Justin. She will, however, stay on with the organization for future business development.

Aidan Petrie, Maey’s father, co-founded the company in 2017 as the New England Medical Innovation Center, and began rolling out programming about two years later. Maey Petrie, who joined NEMIC as an intern when it got off the ground in 2018, was named the group’s first executive director in March 2024.

“Jenny really gets it. She has the entrepreneurial drive and the ecosystem know-how that founders need,” Petrie said. “She understands the hurdles innovators face, from regulation to fundraising, and she knows how to help them move forward.”

Hoffmann, NEMIC said,

brings a rare blend of industry expertise, startup experience and visionary thinking to the organization's mission of supporting early-stage med-tech and health-tech companies

.

As CEO of

maternal-fetal monitoring

Boston-startup Biorithm, NEMIC said, Hoffmann

advanced novel solutions to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns. Prior to joining Biorithm in July 2024, she served in executive positions at W.L. Gore & Associates of Delaware for 13 years,

bringing life-changing medical technologies to patients worldwide.

Hoffmann earned her doctorate in bioengineering from Rice University in Houston and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering

and applied science from the University of Virginia.

"I’m thrilled to lead NEMIC into its next chapter,” Hoffmann said. “This is a pivotal moment in health care, where breakthroughs in med-tech, digital health and life sciences are transforming what’s possible for patients and providers. NEMIC is uniquely positioned to accelerate these innovations and help entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life.”

(UPDATE: Corrects name to Hoffmann)