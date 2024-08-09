Hope Scholarship shows promise at Rhode Island College

The Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College seems to be living up to its title by producing small gains in the school’s lagging enrollment, the first annual review of the program shows.

Less than a year into the program, RIC has seen higher retainment rates among Hope-enrolled students, who have also taken more classes and more credits. Also on the rise: In-state gross deposits from eligible Hope scholars are up 74.3% from last year.

“The message about the game-changing potential of the Hope Scholarship is reaching Rhode Island students and their families,” said John Taraborelli, RIC spokesperson, in an emailed statement.

The scholarship pays for a student’s junior and senior years if they commit to RIC as a freshman. Fashioned into law during the 2023 legislative session, the scholarship is meant to increase the number of students who enroll and complete four-year degrees at the state school, with an emphasis on “high-need fields” in health care, nursing and the trades. [Students aren’t required to take those majors, however.]

The RIC website specifies that students declare a major by their junior year, and that they “commit to live, work or continue education in RI after graduation.”

The scholarship effectively competes with the similar Promise program at Community College of Rhode Island. Promise began in 2017 and was designed by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo to encompass two years of free tuition at RIC, CCRI and the University of Rhode Island. Cost concerns led lawmakers to limit the free tuition program to CCRI, and lower enrollment numbers soon followed at RIC and URI.

The program’s annual review was prepared in June and the data it contains is still nascent: The scholarship program began in November 2023, so it has yet to complete a full enrollment cycle. Baseline enrollment numbers, the report noted, are expected in fall 2024 once registration is complete.

“We won’t begin to see true measurable results until the first cohort of graduating high school seniors enter college then complete their bachelor’s degree [Spring 2028],” the report noted. “We believe the real results of Hope have not yet been fully realized and we will begin to see the true impact once the program is fully implemented.”

But so far, so good: There were 876 more applications this year, a 15.6% increase, and in-state, Hope-eligible applications were up nearly 47%. The majority of the fall 2023 Hope students, 83%, attempted to take 15 or more credits, and 99% of Hope recipients earned all their fall credits. Compared to about 87% of non-Hope full-time students, nearly 98% of Hope students were retained from fall to spring semesters.

The report projected a 67% four-year graduation rate for Hope scholars – not all that low considering the four-year graduation rate for RIC first years averaged only 20% across 2014-2018. In that same period, the average graduation rate was 26% at comparable four-year state colleges.

Still, there are 69 Hope seniors who had not completed their coursework as of the report’s June publication. Three adult students had different eligibility rules, one student was on academic warning in spring 2024, and another student didn’t complete coursework for undisclosed “personal and/or medical challenges,” the report noted, but could appeal the decision and continue their studies.

As for the remaining 30% or so of these students, the report lumps them together, even though their reasons for not completing on time vary. Among these 64 students are double majors, and students enrolled in programs that need more than eight semesters to complete. There were also students who “were enrolled in the minimum full-time course load and did not have a plan for year-round learning,” according to the report, which means taking fewer than 15 credits a semester.

The report suggests that 62% of the non-graduating students are in the high-demand fields, like nursing and education, and students taking especially strenuous plans of study can be considered “on track to graduate” despite not finishing in exactly four years.

The Hope scholarship program cost the state a projected $2.2 million in fiscal year 2024, and will likely cost $3.9 million in fiscal 2025, according to the report.

But not all the Hope scholars actually need the program’s money. Taraborelli said there were 112 Hope-eligible students who “had enough other financial aid that they didn’t actually need to receive Hope funds…[but] still benefit[ted] from the program in terms of advising and targeted outreach, even if they don’t receive funds.”

A full-time program director was hired to help the program succeed on the RIC campus, but the report noted that additional promotions are needed to publicize Hope to Rhode Islanders.

“While we hosted a successful Hope-themed guidance counselor breakfast this past year, we have not yet done significant outreach to local high school teachers,” the report reads. “This is important as classroom teachers often have an influence on student’s decisions to attend college.”

The college also plans to increase its multilingual advertising, use student voices in its marketing, and create a student ambassador program, the report said.

The enhanced outreach could be helpful as the scholarship isn’t going away anytime soon: Gov. Daniel J. McKee rallied for and successfully won increased support for the Hope Scholarship in his 2025 budget. The state legislature agreed and extended the pilot to 2030.

“The extension of the Hope Scholarship is a win for Rhode Islanders — now and for generations to come,” McKee said in a statement Thursday. “While we know that higher education is often the key to raising incomes for Rhode Island, we also understand the financial burden this can be.”

Alexander Castro is a staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.