HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care receives Joint Commission accreditation

ATTLEBORO – HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care recently received national accreditation for its hospice care.

The health organization said it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. Ken Grubbs, the Joint Commission’s president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer, said in a statement that HopeHealth was lauded for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all of the patients that the organization serves.

HopeHealth says it provides more than 25,000 patient visits annually in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It also serves as Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School’s major teaching affiliate for hospice and palliative medicine, the organization says.

“We are proud that our Massachusetts program and services have met the rigorous standards of The Joint Commission, which reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety in health care for our patients, staff and the communities we serve,” HopeHealth CEO and President Diana Franchitto said in a statement. “Families place their trust in us at the most vulnerable time in their lives and this recognition affirms that trust as we continue to grow our presence in Massachusetts.”

