HopeHealth receives $200K grant to expand community engagement efforts

PROVIDENCE – HopeHealth, the second-oldest hospice organization in the country, says it has received a $200,000 grant from Papitto Opportunity Connection to support the launch of a new community engagement program aimed at connecting underserved people with grief support, palliative care services and end-of-life care through hospice.

The aims of the new program include building awareness of the benefits of palliative care, hospice, grief support and family caregiver support.

“We want everyone in our community to know that if they need help, they can call Hope,” said Diana Franchitto, HopeHealth CEO and president. “We are so grateful to Papitto Opportunity Connection for their vision and generosity. This grant will help us expand awareness, further deepen relationships in the community, close gaps in care, and ensure dignified, respectful end-of-life care for all.”

The Papitto Opportunity Connection is a private family foundation in Rhode Island formed in 2020 by founder Barbara Papitto in honor of her late husband, Ralph.

- Advertisement -

HopeHealth said the grant will also help the community engagement program focus on deepening its partnerships within the health care and community services sectors and on strengthening its capacity to provide high-quality, culturally relevant services to underserved groups, such as Latinos, Blacks, Asians, the Indigenous and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We know that meaningful community engagement takes time,” said Suzanne Fortier, chief philanthropy officer at HopeHealth. “We are thankful to Papitto Opportunity Connection for recognizing the importance of meeting people where they are and helping us to build a program that will ensure that more people have access to compassionate care, grief support and caregiver resources.”