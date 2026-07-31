Horsley Witten completes plan to address stormwater runoff at RWP Zoo 

Positioned along the border of Providence and Cranston sits the nation’s third-oldest zoo. Opened in 1872, the Roger Williams Park Zoo has undergone many expansion and improvement projects over the course of its 154-year history, yet one persistent issue remains: Polluted water. Stormwater from the zoo carries pollutants that seep into the 100-acre, seven-pond system in the rest of the park, threatening water quality and affecting both wildlife and visitors. To address the problem, the Massachusetts-based environmental consulting firm Horsley Witten Group Inc., which has a Providence office, was hired to develop a master plan outlining tangible, realistic improvement opportunities. After two years of work juggling the intricacies of a zoo structure and environment, the master plan is now complete. The collaborative effort among zoo officials, engineers, architects and environmental scientists has created a long-term blueprint to reduce polluted runoff and improve water quality throughout the historic 435-acre Roger Williams Park. Horsley Witten worked with partners, including the city and the Providence Parks Department, developing six collaborative conceptual designs for stormwater improvements at areas such as the red river hog shed, the giraffe-wolf intersection, the vet building and the children’s garden path. Improvements at these sites include vegetated buffers, wet sales, bioswales, constructed wetlands, water quality units and wetland restoration. If all recommendations are implemented, the work would cost between $2.9 mill and $3.9 million in total. “It’s a well-known problem that the seven ponds have water quality impairment issues,” said Brian Kuchar, principal landscape architect at Horsley Witten. While the zoo is equipped with a closed-piped drainage system that cuts down on direct discharge flowing into the zoo wetland and its adjacent Polo Lake, there are several areas that still allow stormwater to flow. In general, zoos pose unique stormwater management challenges, even when compared to other urban land uses, the master plan explains. Animal exhibits with animal waste, along with compacted and bare soil, add to the complexity of an environment with roofs, walkways and parking lots. Former quality testing of the zoo’s stormwater runoff showed elevated levels of fecal coliform and phosphorus, with the wetlands returning high concentrations of both phosphorus and nitrogen. These levels can contribute to excessive algae and cyanobacteria with the zoo wetland that can harm wildlife and humans, Kuchar said. Horsley Witten’s work began after the Stormwater Innovation Center, an initiative of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, secured a nearly $200,000 grant in 2023 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The consulting firm started background research and desktop analysis, reviewing storm water utility data, pipe structures, topography and soils and natural resource information found on the Geographic Information System, a database of geographic features throughout the entire world. The Stormwater Innovation Center then took baseline water samples, which gave it an understanding of what the water quality conditions were like before any work was done, said Molly Welsh, the center’s associate director. Her team sampled under dry weather conditions and during storms, following streams to understand pollutant loading from different areas of the zoo. “During rain events, rain would hit the landscape; it would run off pathways and parking lots and roofs and out of animal pens,” Welsh said. They found pollutant concentrations differed from one area to another depending on the original source, which underscored the need for a holistic system that would capture and remove pollutants from different locations. Kuchar and his team used the Geographic Information System data, field assessment data and stormwater sampling to help inform their recommendations, ranking them based on four criteria: proximity to stormwater outfall from the zoo wetland and adjacent Polo Lake; available space to provide a surface treatment practice; multifunctional benefits and impact on visitor experience; and the area’s amount of contributing drainage combined with its potential for reduction. This work was built on top of Horsley Witten’s water quality management plan presented in 2013, which aimed to improve water conditions and biodiversity within the Roger Williams Park ponds – work that would be enhanced by expanded efforts at the zoo. “It is all an integrated hydrologic system,” Welsh said. “Any improvements that we could make in the zoo would also improve and work in concert with the improvements that were made throughout the park to control stormwater.” And while the master plan has been delivered, it is only the first step in what will be a multiyear project to implement Horsley Witten’s recommendations and see tangible results. The Stormwater Innovation Center plans to continue working in tandem with the zoo and state partners to monitor projects and results. “Then if the pilot projects at the zoo and wetland work well, we could expand those concepts out to the park pond system,” Welsh said.