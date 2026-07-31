Horsley Witten completes plan to address stormwater runoff at RWP Zoo 

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CLEAN TEAM: Roger Williams Park Zoo has a new plan to prevent stormwater runoff from contaminating the park’s 100 acres of lakes. Contributors to the project included, from left, Molly Welsh of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, Lou Perrotti, director of conservation programs for the zoo; and Brian Kuchar, Horsley Witten Group principal landscape architect who is leading the project. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
CLEAN TEAM: Roger Williams Park Zoo has a new plan to prevent stormwater runoff from contaminating the park’s 100 acres of lakes. Contributors to the project included, from left, Molly Welsh of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, Lou Perrotti, director of conservation programs for the zoo; and Brian Kuchar, Horsley Witten Group principal landscape architect who is leading the project. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Positioned along the border of Providence and Cranston sits the nation’s third-oldest zoo. Opened in 1872, the Roger Williams Park Zoo has undergone many expansion and improvement projects over the course of its 154-year history, yet one persistent issue remains: Polluted water. Stormwater from the zoo carries pollutants that seep into the 100-acre, seven-pond system

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