Hotel Providence to offer free rooms during Christmas for families with hospitalized relatives

PROVIDENCE – Hotel Providence has announced that it is offering complimentary rooms to the families of those who are hospitalized from Dec. 24-26.

“No one should have to be alone for Christmas,” said Sheryl Maciel, general manager of Hotel Providence, “and for those who can’t make it home for the holidays, we’ll help bring their homes to them.”

Families of patients at Rhode Island Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center are invited to stay for one or two nights at the hotel. To arrange for the complimentary guest rooms, people are asked to contact the hospital’s administrative office at 401-861-8000. Rooms are based on availability.

This is something Hotel Providence has been offering for years. All properties owned by Linchris Hotel Corp., which runs Hotel Providence along with several other locations across the U.S., will also offer rooms free of charge from Dec. 24-26.

“The holidays can be a very stressful time, especially when someone you love is ill,” Maciel said. “We hope that being close by will alleviate much of that stress and enable our guests to more fully enjoy the holiday.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.