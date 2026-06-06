House approves $15.2B fiscal 2027 budget with phased-in wealth tax

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THE HOUSE on Friday approved a $15.2 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2027. Pictured is Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi, D-Narragansett, speaking in support of raising income taxes on higher earners. PBN PHOTO/ CHRIS ALLEN

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. House on Friday approved a $15.2 billion state budget plan for fiscal 2027 by a 64-10 vote, including a phased-in wealth tax and funding for an inspector general’s office. The tax-and-spending package was approved by the House Committee on Finance on May 29. Forty-five percent of the fiscal 2027 budget will

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