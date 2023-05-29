House OKs bill that would require insurers to cover the cost of EpiPen

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would require health insurers to cover the full cost of epinephrine injectors, or EpiPens.

Currently, generic versions of the device cost $300 or more per twin pack, while the brand-name EpiPen costs more than $600 per twin pack. Even patients with prescription coverage find themselves bearing high cost-sharing rates for the drug.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Michelle McGaw, D-Portsmouth, would require private and nonprofit insurers and health maintenance organizations that provide prescription coverage to fully cover at least one twin pack per year.

“Epinephrine is an absolute necessity for anyone with a serious allergy that could result in anaphylaxis, including many children,” McGaw said. “The skyrocketing costs of these devices is an outrage and needs to be addressed, but in the meantime it must not be allowed to discourage or prevent people from filling their prescription. Having epinephrine available quite literally makes the difference between life and death for a person experiencing anaphylaxis, so costs should not stand in the way for anyone.”

The legislation now goes to the Senate.

