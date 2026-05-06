House Speaker Shekarchi will step down to seek R.I. Supreme Court judgeship

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi plans to step down to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Associate Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg in March, according to House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski.
In a statement Wednesday, Blazejewski, D-Providence, confirmed that Shekarchi had informed him of his decision and that "based upon that, I’m honored and deeply grateful to have secured the overwhelming commitments of my House colleagues to succeed him as speaker."
Blazejewski said Rep. Katherine Kazarian, D-East Providence, will replace him as majority leader.
Beginning with the official notification of the vacancy sent on April 3 to the Judicial Nominating Commission, it then had 90 days to interview candidates before submitting between three to five names to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who will have 21 days to make his nomination subject to advice and consent from both legislative chambers.
House spokesperson Larry Berman on Wednesday said Shekarchi will formally announce his decision on Thursday, the deadline for submitting an application to the commission.
In February, as speculation swirled that Shekarchi may enter the 2026 gubernatorial race and challenge McKee, he said his decision stemmed from believing “the best way for me to serve the people of Rhode Island is to continue my work as speaker of the House.”
First elected to the House in 2013 representing District 23 in Warwick, Shekarchi was elected majority leader in 2020 and became speaker in 2021.
Active in healthcare and economic policy, during his speakership he has shepherded more than 60 housing-related bills into law.
There is still some legal debate over whether Shekarchi can take a seat on the bench or if it would violate the state’s “revolving door” provision, which stipulates elected officials must wait one year before becoming a state judge.
In 2020 the State Ethics Commission rejected the advice of staff members and allowed then state Sen. Erin Lynch Prata to pursue a vacancy on the R.I. Supreme Court. She was later nominated for the position by then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and confirmed by the Senate.
John Marion Jr., executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said the statute was clear.
"The revolving door exists to prevent lawmakers from using their current position to obtain an advantage in state employment over other candidates," he said.
And because the speaker has a role in the appointment of two of the nine members of the Judicial Nominating Commission, "the conflict is heightened even more than for other lawmakers," said Marion.
House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, R-Foster, said that while the transition "has not come as a surprise," the uncertainty over Shekarchi's decision "has contributed to delays in the important work of the chamber."
"The balance of this session must not be consumed by internal politics or leadership maneuvering," he said. "It must be used to address the real and pressing challenges facing Rhode Island families, taxpayers, small businesses, patients, providers, and young people trying to build a future here."
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.