House Speaker Shekarchi will step down to seek R.I. Supreme Court judgeship

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PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi plans to step down to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Associate Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg in March, according to House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski. In a statement Wednesday, Blazejewski, D-Providence, confirmed that Shekarchi had informed him of his decision and that

"The revolving door exists to prevent lawmakers from using their current position to obtain an advantage in state employment over other candidates," he said.

And because the speaker has a role in the appointment of two of the nine members of the Judicial Nominating Commission, "the conflict is heightened even more than for other lawmakers," said Marion.