House Speaker Shekarchi will step down to seek R.I. Supreme Court judgeship

By
-
HOUSE SPEAKER K. Joseph Shekarchi will seek to fill a vacancy on the R.I. Supreme Court. COURTESY RHODE ISLAND CURRENT/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi plans to step down to pursue the R.I. Supreme Court vacancy left by the retirement of Associate Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg in March, according to House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski. In a statement Wednesday, Blazejewski, D-Providence, confirmed that Shekarchi had informed him of his decision and that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

A Simplified Approach to Designing and Implementing Internal Control in the Hospitality Industry

In my previous article, Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business, I…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display