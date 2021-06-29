House to vote on pay equity bill

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island could be closer to mandating equal pay for women and minorities as the R.I. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on legislation on Tuesday that calls for enacting into law an updated version of the Equal Pay Act of 1963.

The legislation, known as the Fair Employment Practices Act, sponsored by Rep. Susan R. Donovan, D-Bristol, will be voted on in the full Senate later this week. The Senate’s legislation is sponsored by Gayle L. Goldin, D-Providence, a longtime advocate for equal pay.

The legislation that the House will vote on Tuesday is an amended version of the legislation passed by the Senate in March.

The intent of the legislation is to combat wage discrimination against women, minorities, and other vulnerable groups by strengthening and closing gaps in Rhode Island’s existing wage discrimination laws. The bill provides employers with a year-and-a-half learning curve to implement the policy.

The legislation also gives the director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training the power to bring legal action against an employer for an inequity claim, while also providing protections for employers, including when it might be permissible to pay an employee differently. An employer liable for a civil penalty would be obligated to pay the DLT fines from $1,000 up to $5,000.

House leadership, including Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, supports the legislation. Shekarchi noted that it could be a model bill for pay equity in the nation.

John Simmons, spokesman for the R.I. Business Coalition and former CEO and president of the Rhode Island Public Expenditures Council, painted the legislation as a compromise between lawmakers and the business community. Simmons said that while some businesses do not like mandated policies, the coalition was pleased with the employer protections that were incorporated into the bill.

“I think we’re comfortable that we came to a negotiated resolution amongst a lot of business groups, and what we think is a workable document,” said Simmons, who noted that what came out of the negotiations “was something that employers can work with.”

Simmons said that the business community was aware of the legislation, and some companies had already implemented a pay equity policy. Some companies, he said, have already needed to adhere to pay equity policies since they conduct business nationally, in other states where it is mandated.

“There’s going to be a learning process by employers,” he said. “That’s why it was important in the early discussions about needing a year-and-a-half for employers to understand the requirements, and then to implement them.”

Liz Catucci, CEO and president of Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, said, “It was critical that the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce was involved in this very important dialogue to address pay equality for women and minorities. We are extremely grateful to Speaker Shekarchi for the time and effort he invested in these conversations. We are also thankful to the many business groups that provided us with valuable information and expertise over the past three months as the Northern Rhode Island Chamber worked with the proponents of the legislation to craft a workable law.”

Catucci said that Sarah Bratko, vice president of advocacy and general counsel for the R.I. Hospitality Association, played a pivotal role in the negotiations.

Greg Pare, spokesman for the Senate, said, “Pay equity is a priority for the Senate and has been for a number of years.”

Pare said the Senate voted 34 to 2 in March on a companion bill introduced by Sen. Goldin, who has been a champion on the issue for many years.

The National Women’s Law Center said women who work full time typically earn a wage of 82 cents for every $1 men earn nationally. In Rhode Island, women earn 84.8 cents for every $1 men earn. As for women of color, Black women in the state earn 61 cents for every $1 earned by men, while Latinas earn 53 cents.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com.