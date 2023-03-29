Housing Network: Members contributed $60.5M to R.I. economy in 2022

PROVIDENCE – In its annual Membership Impact Report unveiled March 13, Housing Network of Rhode Island said that its 15 nonprofit members contributed $60.5 million to the state’s economy last year.

Additionally, the housing nonprofit sector employs 386 full-time employees, about 96% of them Rhode Island residents, and paid $21 million in wages, the report states.

As property owners, Housing Network members contributed $28.3 million to the state’s economy and supported more than 500 local businesses, according to the report.

The report also notes that 7,440 total affordable homes were developed by Housing Network members, including 6,551 rental homes. Plus, more than $3 million in financial assistance was provided to 701 tenant households, per the report.

