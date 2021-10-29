How can you successfully network and build professional relationships in the era of COVID? The ‘Father of Modern Day Networking,’ Ivan Misner to share his insights in the Nov. 10 Business Forum

Ivan Misner, founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, will share his insight during the November episode of 21st Century Business Forum webcast.

This webcast will broadcast at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Registration is free.

BNI is the world’s largest business networking organization. Called the “Father of Modern Networking” by both Forbes and CNN, Misner is considered to be one of the world’s leading experts on business networking and has been a keynote speaker for major corporations and associations throughout the world.

Founded in 1985, BNI now has more than 10,000 chapters throughout every populated continent of the world. Last year alone, BNI generated 11.5 million referrals resulting in $16.3 billion dollars worth of business for its members.

Misner is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 26 books; his latest being Who’s in Your Room? He is also a columnist for Entrepreneur.com, and has been featured in numerous publications as well as TV and radio shows.

Among his many awards, he has been named “Humanitarian of the Year” by the Red Cross and has been the recipient of the John C. Maxwell Leadership Award. He and his late wife Elisabeth are the co-founders of the BNI Charitable Foundation.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Providence Business News. Registration is free; sign up here.