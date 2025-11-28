How committed are you to shopping local this holiday season?

Black Friday spending is projected to be down from recent years as shoppers look to rein in spending, at least at the start of the holiday season.

It marks the weekend kickoff for holiday shopping that includes U.S. Small Business Administration-backed Small Business Saturday events across the country and locally, and then Cyber Monday marketing to promote online sales.

Holiday-season shopping can make or break annual sales for many retailers.

Does that factor in to how and where you shop, or do price and convenience guide your spending?

