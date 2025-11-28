How committed are you to shopping local this holiday season?

MORE THAN HALF of Americans are feeling anxious about their budgets for this holiday season, according to a new survey by Citizens Financial Group Inc. Pictured, a sign announces Black Friday specials on luggage sets inside a Macy's department store on Nov. 20, 2023, in Denver. / AP FILE PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

Black Friday spending is projected to be down from recent years as shoppers look to rein in spending, at least at the start of the holiday season.

It marks the weekend kickoff for holiday shopping that includes U.S. Small Business Administration-backed Small Business Saturday events across the country and locally, and then Cyber Monday marketing to promote online sales.

Holiday-season shopping can make or break annual sales for many retailers.

Does that factor in to how and where you shop, or do price and convenience guide your spending?

