Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg to merge with Day Pitney

PROVIDENCE – Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg LLP is merging with Day Pitney LLP, the law practice announced Tuesday.

The merger is effective July 1 and will see nine attorneys from HEK, including name partners Renée A. R. Evangelista and A. Max Kohlenberg, join Day Pitney’s individual clients department.

“We are delighted to be merging with Day Pitney, a full-service firm that is committed to superior client service,” said Evangelista. “The ability to collaborate with Day Pitney’s attorneys in diverse practices – including tax, real estate, investment management, private funds, charitable planning and representation of family offices – will expand our ability to seamlessly deliver additional services and innovative solutions to help our clients meet their objectives in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg, founded in 2014, specializes in trust and estate law. As part of the merger, Howland Evangelista Kohlenberg will retain its Providence office and all its personnel, the firm said.

Day Pitney has nearly 300 attorneys across several states, including in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.