Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year

February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the steps we can take to protect our hearts. For many, that journey includes rehabilitation after a heart event, and at South County Health, patients have access to a specialized program designed to support recovery, build strength, and prevent future complications.

Click here to read more content from South County Health

At the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program in Wakefield, expert clinicians help patients regain confidence and improve their heart health through guided exercise, education, and stress management. This medically supervised program is designed for individuals recovering from heart attacks, surgeries, or other cardiovascular conditions.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about how South County Health is helping the community stay heart-healthy, we spoke with Cardiopulmonary Team Leader Chuck Picillo, BS, CPPS.

Q&A: Supporting Your Heart Health

Q: What would you say is at the heart of the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program at South County Health?

A: We take a personalized, patient-centered approach. Our program isn’t just about exercise—it’s about empowering patients to understand their condition, make heart-healthy lifestyle changes, and gain the confidence to return to daily activities safely. Patients also have access to a full spectrum of cardiovascular services, including diagnostics, interventional cardiology, and advanced heart care through our partnerships with Care New England Cardiology and The Vascular Experts RI.

Q: Who benefits from cardiopulmonary rehab?

A: Anyone who has experienced a heart event—whether it’s a heart attack, bypass surgery, valve replacement, or heart failure—can benefit. Patients with chronic lung disease or other cardiovascular conditions can also see significant improvements. Our goal is to help people live longer, feel better, and stay active.

Q: What does a typical session look like?

A: Each session includes a mix of medically supervised exercise, heart-health education, and stress management techniques. We monitor patients closely to ensure they’re progressing safely. Many participants find that the structured setting helps them stay accountable and motivated.

Q: Why is rehabilitation so important for heart health?

A: Studies show that cardiac rehab reduces the risk of future heart issues and improves overall quality of life. Patients who complete a rehab program are more likely to return to their regular activities and less likely to be readmitted to the hospital.

State-of-the-Art Cardiovascular Care, Close to Home

South County Health’s commitment to heart health extends beyond rehabilitation. The Center for Advanced Heart and Vascular Care provides leading-edge diagnostics and procedures at two convenient locations in Wakefield and East Greenwich. The hospital itself has earned a 5-Star rating for Overall Quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), ensuring that patients receive safe, high-quality care.

And with the recent addition of Ryan Boehm, MD, FACC and Jeffrey Drood, MD, FACC to the team, patients now have even more access to expert cardiovascular care in South County. Through a clinical affiliation with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, patients can also benefit from world-class cardiology expertise without having to travel far.

Take Charge of Your Heart Health

If you or a loved one are recovering from a heart event—or simply looking for ways to strengthen your heart—South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program can help.

Your heart deserves the best. Take to your provider about a referral to the team in Wakefield and take the first step toward a healthier future.

Learn more about Cardiopulmonary Rehab at South County Health.