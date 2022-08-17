I-195 Commission consultant to outline next steps on $4M park pavilion

PROVIDENCE – Quick weekday lunch breaks and Friday afternoon happy hours are the types of casual gatherings envisioned for the Innovation District Park.

Soon, that vision for the west side of the Providence River will become reality, with plans to choose a tenant by early next year to operate the food and drink pavilion, according to documents prepared by Agora Partners.

The Los Angeles-based consultant will outline its work and next steps on the $4 million project at a I-195 Redevelopment District Commission meeting Wednesday night. Modeled after New York City’s Bryant Park and other food-and-drink centered public spaces across the country, the Providence park pavilion project is about more than just what’s on the menu.

It’s the “destination,” a “third place” for nearby office workers and residents to gather for a day or night of casual camaraderie, according to documents submitted to the commission by Agora.

What’s bringing them there: a 4,000-square-foot pavilion featuring a small indoor seating area (less than 60 seats), accompanied by outdoor dining and a full commercial kitchen, with lunch, dinner and drinks – “ideally” breakfast too — available seven days a week, year-round. There may also be an “ancillary” space with a walk-up window and no dedicated seating open seasonally.

The grand – and costly – vision has been touted for the economic benefits it will bring to a prominent space in downtown Providence, but also raised concern about competition with other nearby restaurants, lack of parking, and the bond money that is paying for the project. However, Agora described community feedback – including from 30 local restaurateurs – as “extremely positive.”

The presentation Wednesday night, which also includes details on the architectural design from a separate consultant, will offer further opportunity for public comment.

The commission plans to issue a request for proposals this fall to find a primary tenant to operate the pavilion, with an operator chosen by the end of the year or early 2023, according to Agora. While the commission is expected to pay for some of the improvements needed under a tenant improvement allowance, the operator would be expected to make “substantial investment” in the space, including providing furniture, fixtures and equipment, according to Agora.

The proposed lease – designed as either a single 10-year agreement or a five-year term with a five-year extension – does not give the operator exclusive rights on selling food and drinks, allowing outside vendors to benefit as well.

The operator would also have to share a percentage of profits from brand sponsorships that were visible in the park.

The I-195 Redevelopment Commission meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at District Hall in the Wexford Science & Technology Center.

This story will be updated

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.