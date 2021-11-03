Ian Estaphan-Owen of Jaia Robotics wins Innovate Newport Quick Pitch

NEWPORT – Coworking space Innovate Newport hosted a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch contest on Oct. 22 as part of the state’s first-ever “RI Startup Week.”

The live Quick Pitch contest, sponsored by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, consisted of 12 startups each making a three-minute presentation, competing for up to $1,000 and a local business startup package.

The winner was Ian Estaphan-Owen of Jaia Robotics LLC. His company creates low-cost, high-speed, micro-sized autonomous aquatic robots that work in pods collecting data from coastal water in estuaries, rivers, lakes and marshlands.

Estaphan-Owen will use the prize money to move his office from home to Innovate Newport, as well as increase his marketing efforts.

Second place in the Quick Pitch contest went to Salve Regina University graduates Adam Reisberg and Laura Krick of Rent Beetle. The real estate technology company has established an online brokerage for college students to streamline housing, with a platform to book showings, apply for and lease property, and pay their initial deposit.

All participants in the Quick Pitch contest received a free day pass to Innovate Newport and a free cup of coffee from the Simple Merchant Coffee shop on the first floor.

“Storytelling is a compelling way to let people know about your business. Each entrepreneur was able to share a little bit about what inspired them, where they see their business heading and challenges they face,” said Innovate Newport Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Mollie Frazer Williams.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.