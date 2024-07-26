IGT Gaming being acquired by Apollo Global Management in $6.3B deal

Updated at 2:42 p.m.

INTERNATIONAL GAME Technology PLC's digital and gaming business, along with Everi Holdings Inc., announced on Friday they are being acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. in an all cash transaction valued at $6.3 billion. /PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

PROVIDENCE – IGT Gaming, along with Everi Holdings Inc., announced on Friday they are being acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.3 billion.  International Game Technology PLC will receive $4.05 billion in cash for its digital and gaming business, while Everi shareholders will receive $14.25 per

