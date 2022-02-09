IGT names Sadusky, former top LIN Media executive, as its new CEO

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC has new leadership, including a new CEO.

The London-based gaming company with 1,000 employees based in Rhode Island appointed Vincent L. Sadusky, a former CEO of LIN Media LLC, as its new CEO on Jan. 24. Sadusky replaced former IGT CEO Marco Sala, who had led the company since April 2015. Sala will now serve as the executive chairperson of IGTs board of directors, the company said.

Prior to coming to IGT, Sadusky was CEO and board member of Univision Communications from 2018 through 2020, leading the country’s largest Hispanic media company that operated multiple broadcast radio and television networks, IGT said. Sadusky also led LIN Media from 2006 through 2014 as its CEO and board member.

LIN Media under Sadusky’s leadership owned WPRI-TV CBS 12 and operated its sister station, WNAC-TV FOX 64. Nexstar Media Group now owns both stations.

In a statement, Sadusky said IGT is well-positioned for the future and, with a solid executive team and “talented … employees around the world,” his appointment to CEO “represents a great opportunity for me to support an industry leader in the next phase of its growth.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.