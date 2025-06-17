IGT rebrands global lottery business as Brightstar

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC has rebranded its global lottery organization as Brightstar Lottery, the Rhode Island-based gaming company announced Monday.
The change is part of Apollo Global Management Inc.'s $6.5 million acquisition of IGT Gaming and Everi Holdings Inc. that was announced in July 2024
.
Voyager Parent LLC, a holding company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc., will acquire IGT's digital and gaming business for $4.05 billion to create a combined private company with Everi Holdings Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed by July 1.
The publicly-traded multinational lottery company, IGT Gaming, inked a 20-year lottery deal with Rhode Island in 2021 to provide slot machines to the state's two casinos under a joint venture with Bally's Corp. Its legal name will remain International Game Technology PLC until the formal change to Brightstar Lottery PLC is registered with the U.K. After the closing, the company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on NYSE under the new ticker symbol "BRSL."
IGT's separate deal with R.I. Lottery to run the state agency’s sports betting app expires in 2026.
Lottery Director Marc Furcolo told Providence Business News in July that IGT’s deals with both the state and lottery will not be affected. IGT Global Solutions Chairperson Bob Vincent added there will be minimal disruption in Rhode Island.
Brightstar said the new brand “invokes the company's forward-thinking global leadership in the lottery industry, acting as a guiding light and source of inspiration and innovation for lottery customers and players.”
"Its nearly 50-year history in the industry will be "a bedrock from which we are launching Brightstar with a future-forward mindset of helping lottery customers around the world succeed in an environment of digital adoption, shifting player expectations, and an increasing variety of gaming choices," said CEO Vince Sadusky.
Marco Sala, executive chairman of the board, said Brightstar "will be well-positioned to focus on driving innovation and growing the potential of the lottery business responsibly."
Headquartered in London with offices in downtown Providence, Rome and Las Vegas, Brightstar now serves nearly 90 lottery customers on six continents and is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and seven of the world's ten largest lotteries, according to the company.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.