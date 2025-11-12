Igus opens lead screw manufacturing facility in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE – Igus Bearings Inc., a company specializing in motion plastics technology, has announced the opening of a 110,000-square-foot lead screw manufacturing facility in East Providence, with production slated to commence in 2026.

The new plant, which will cater to sectors that include automation, medical equipment, packaging and conveying, additive manufacturing, and intralogistics, is designed to enhance North American supply chains by providing shorter lead times, improved responsiveness and localized production.

The factory will be igus’ first dryspin lead screw production site outside of Germany, complementing its existing 350,000-square-foot campus in Rhode Island.

“Moving production beneath our own roof here in East Providence will give us better control over our value stream and allow us to better service North American customers,” said Matt Mowry, dryspin product manager.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.