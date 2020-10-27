Infrastructure Bank closes $327K energy efficiency loan at Providence drugstore

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently closed more than $327,500 in financing for energy efficiency upgrades at Green Line Apothecary in Providence, according to a news release.

The loan provided through the bank’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program will allow the Providence drugstore to borrow against previously completed energy efficiency upgrades while increasing liquidity, the release stated.

The North Main Street building was retrofitted in 2019 with LED lighting, high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and other upgrades estimated to save $7,500 annually on energy costs.

The private capital for the loan came from Greenworks Lending.

