Innovate Newport hosts student entrepreneurs at inaugural R.I.S.E. symposium

NEWPORT – Students honed their entrepreneurial skills at Innovate Newport’s first Rhode Island Student Entrepreneurship Summit earlier this month.

The half-day of programming, held at Salve Regina University on April 2, hosted a group of students from Salve Regina, Roger Williams University and the University of Rhode Island.

The inaugural event included a half-daylong series of workshops, networking opportunities and a keynote speaker, all designed to not just educate students but also encourage collaboration between the participating colleges and universities.

“The summit is designed to get students excited about entrepreneurship, show them the path from idea to action and inspire them to follow their dreams,” said Mollie Frazer Williams, director of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. “By creating and supporting a pipeline of budding entrepreneurs, we can enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Rhode Island.”

- Advertisement -

Innovate Newport provides coworking and office space, in addition to entrepreneurial programming.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.