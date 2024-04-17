Innovate Newport to launch ‘Blue Tech Talks’ series

NEWPORT – Innovate Newport has released a call for featured speakers in its upcoming “Blue Tech Talks” series, a three-part program set to take place over the summer.

The Aquidneck Island co-working space describes the three-part series as a gathering of industry experts featuring executives of blue technology companies at various stages of growth, with discussions on topics such as robotics and wave energy.

Programming will take place on June 5, July 17 and Aug. 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at Innovate Newport.

Each event will consist of a speaking portion, followed by a Q-and-A session and networking opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Those interested in participating in the speaking portion can apply through a form posted to Innovate Newport’s website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.