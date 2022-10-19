Innovation Studio, AAA Northeast launch new accelerator for EV ventures

PROVIDENCE – Electric vehicle-focused entrepreneurs will soon have their own accelerator program, DRIVING 2043, launched in a partnership between Innovation Studio and AAA Northeast.

“What and how we drive will look very different in 20 years,” said Randy Delgado, senior vice president of strategy and innovation at AAA Northeast. “Our members will have many more choices and decisions to make.”

To drive innovation in this sphere, the accelerator will provide an intensive training program for up to 10 ventures in this sphere.

The program will kick off on Jan. 17 and conclude in March with a pitch competition.

Entrepreneurs can apply through Dec. 7 at tfaforms.com/5011381.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.