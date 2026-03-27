Insurance ‘bill of rights’ aims to end coverage confusion

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RIGHTS OR WRONG? Deputy House Speaker Raymond A. Hull, D-Providence, is supporting legislation that would require insurers to outline policyholders’ rights in simple terms to help in understanding, but at least one industry group objects to the additional regulation.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RIGHTS OR WRONG? Deputy House Speaker Raymond A. Hull, D-Providence, is supporting legislation that would require insurers to outline policyholders’ rights in simple terms to help in understanding, but at least one industry group objects to the additional regulation.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Jeff Brooks, a Newport Realtor with Hogan Associates Christie’s International Real Estate, is the first to acknowledge that he should have known better. Despite his years helping other homeowners navigate the complexities of casualty insurance, he believed it was permissible to start repairs on his damaged home before his insurance adjuster arrived, violating a key

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