Insurers submit highest rate increase requests to OHIC in more than a decade

By
-
INSURERS' RATE increase requests for individual, small and large group plans in 2026 were the highest the Office of the Health Commissioner has reported in more than a decade, according to information released Friday.

PROVIDENCE – Insurers’ rate increase requests for individual, small and large group plans in 2026 were the highest the Office of the Health Commissioner has reported in more than a decade, according to information the government agency released Friday. The requested average rate increases for the individual market ranged from 21.2% to 28.9%. By comparison, the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display