Integra earns second-highest quality score in CMS ‘Next Generation ACOs’ program

PROVIDENCE – Integra Community Care Network nearly topped a national list of accountable care organizations in the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Next Generation ACO Model.

Integra, made up of a collaboration between Care New England Health, South County Health and the Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp., earned the second-highest quality score with a grade of 98.59 out of 100.

The mark exceeds the national average of 92.98.

The grades were included in CMS’s recently-released financial and quarterly report from 2018, which details data from the third year of the Next Generation ACO Model.

The three-year Next Generation program is designed for ACOs that “are experienced in coordinating care for populations of patients,” according to CMS. The initiative allows ACOs to “assume higher levels of financial risk and reward” than in CMS’s Shared Savings Program.

Accountable care organizations are networks of providers formed within the Medicare program that aim to coordinate patient care and generate savings.

Launched in 2015, Integra cares for 15,076 Medicare beneficiaries, according to CMS. In 2018, it posted $3.5 million in savings by keeping Medicare-related expenses at $173.1 million. Integra’s benchmark expenditures for the same year were set at $176.6 million.

“The quality scores reflected in this report are a testament to our network of dedicated care providers, and to our highly coordinated approach to value-based care,” said John Minichiello, Integra’s president.

CMS measures ACOs’ quality scores by analyzing patients’ and caregivers’ experiences, care coordination and patient safety, preventative health and care for at-risk populations.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Graham@PBN.com.