International Tennis Hall of Fame museum director earns regional award

NEWPORT – The museum director for the International Tennis Hall of Fame recently received a regional award for excellence in the museum practice.

Douglas Stark was honored during the New England Museum Association’s annual Excellence Awards at the NEMA Conference held Nov. 15-19. NEMA said Stark, who has served as the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s museum director since 2008, has led multiple initiatives to support the museum’s preservation and tennis history.

Among those initiatives are leading a $3 million renovation to improve visitor experience at the museum’s 7-acre campus, enhancing programming on sports and social history, and designed expanded digital access to collections. Under Stark’s direction, the hall of fame became the first independent sports hall of fame to have the Smithsonian Affiliate recognition, NEMA said.

“Given the upheaval in our field over the past 18 months, these awards are even more important this year to recognize the innovation, dedication and vision of the recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their work strengthens our community of museum professionals and improves visitor experience across New England,” said NEMA Executive Director Dan Yaeger in a statement.

