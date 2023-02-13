Intus Care welcomes David Feinberg to board of directors

PROVIDENCE – Intus Care Inc., developer of a digital platform designed to improve health care for vulnerable seniors, has welcomed David Feinberg, chairman of Oracle Health, to its board of directors.

Feinberg previously served as CEO and president of Cerner, where he led teams focused on delivering tools and technology to improve the patient and caregiver experience. Cerner was acquired by Oracle in 2022. Before then, he was the vice president of Google Health and served as CEO and president of both UCLA Health at the University of California, Los Angeles and Geisinger Health.

“As CEO of Cerner, and now in his role at Oracle, few people understand the health care IT [information technology] landscape and the importance of empowering care providers with better technologies like David does,” said Robbie Felton, CEO of Intus Care. “He recognizes the value of leveraging patient data in more meaningful ways, a mission which Intus Care shares.”

Intus Care is continuing to expand its partnership with PACE Organization of Rhode Island, aiming to improve long-term health care for older patients by organizing care and predicting risk for those with serious health issues.

“I’m excited to join the Intus Care board of directors. The work they’re doing is going to allow data that care providers are already collecting to go much further in terms of improving care outcomes,” Feinberg said. “Intus Care is already proving through its work with PACE programs across the country that they have what it takes to allow routine data to be used to make hard-to-see correlations that can reduce patient complications and improve overall patient care.”

Last month, Intus Care welcomed Gil Addo to its board of directors. Addo is the co-founder and CEO of RubiconMD, a multispecialty care platform, which was acquired by Oak Street Health in 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Addo to our board of directors. As a distinguished industry leader in health care technology, his insight will help us achieve the strides we hope to make towards our mission in the coming year,” Felton said.

“I am honored to join the Intus Care BoD alongside an accomplished group of thought leaders with a passion for improving the quality of care given to older adults,” Addo said. “I look forward to applying my passion for health care access through technology to Intus Care’s mission to serve PACE programs across the country.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.