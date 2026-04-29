Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through 2027. The plan will drive specific environmental sustainability projects across our operations, such as those seen in the accompanying graphics.

Jim Rawley, the company’s Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability Manager, answers questions about the strides being taken to achieve these goals.

What are the specific targets or goals for Amgen’s 2027 sustainability plan?

[J. Rawley] Amgen seeks to be the leader amongst our peers in Environmental Sustainability. Our short-term goals are to reduce our environmental footprint by continually pursuing waste, energy, carbon, and water reductions. Amgen’s 2027 goal is to reduce water by 40%, reduce waste disposal by 75% and become carbon neutral.

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What do you see as key trends for sustainability in 2026?

[J. Rawley] In 2026, I believe waste elimination efforts will be key because of the price pressures in waste transportation and landfill fees. The landfill fees in Rhode Island have risen dramatically over the last several years and do not show any signs of slowing down. There will also be increased pressure on vendors and suppliers to reduce packaging waste. This waste is a large part of our waste stream and is delivered to our sites daily.

How does Amgen plan to integrate sustainability considerations into its core business operations and decision-making processes by 2027? What are some examples of innovations or successful sustainability efforts at Amgen Rhode Island?

[J. Rawley] Having vendors reuse our plastic pallets to reduce wood pallets; having landscape vendor utilize mulching mowers on lawn areas; recycling plastics into reusable materials, picnic tables and park benches made from our plastics.

How do the sustainability practices vary or remain the same across Amgen’s locations?

[J. Rawley] All Amgen locations utilize a Global Environmental Tracking System to track and share efforts at all the sites. Each site can view projects that are being worked on at each site and encourages sites to work together. Once a project is identified as a best practice, the sites are encouraged to work on instituting that project at their site. In addition, Amgen celebrates Earth Day, America Recycles Day, and the annual Nature Conservancy’s Coastal clean-up. Employee resource groups participate in sustainability efforts. Sustainability is included in every level of management.

Find out more about Amgen’s commitment to Environmental Sustainability at amgen.com/environment

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the effects and projections of our environmental sustainability projects, including our 2027 goals, sustainability commitments and investments, and efforts with respect to our suppliers and contractors, as well as estimates of operating margins, capital expenditures, other financial metrics, and any other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed herein and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of January 11, 2021 and does not undertake any obligation to update any statement contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from projections.