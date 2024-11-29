Is housing the best possible use for Providence’s former St. Joseph’s Hospital property?

Paolino Properties LP on Nov. 25 said the former St. Joseph’s Hospital property in Providence is for sale.
The historic property is being listed by Cushman & Wakefield via its real estate auction platform Ten-X.
Paolino Properties acquired the approximately 250,000-square-foot property on Peace Street in 2017. It originally opened as a hospital in 1892 under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence.
In 2020, Paolino Properties proposed donating portions of the property to the city for development into a public school for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students. But those talks broke down in 2022 when state education leaders said the renovations would be too costly.
Joseph R. Paolino Jr., owner and managing partner of Paolino Properties, is now proposing that the site be renovated for housing.
Voters statewide recently approved a $120 million affordable housing bond.