Is it time to remove “and Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name?

Ten years ago, Rhode Island voters overwhelmingly rejected eliminating “Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name.

Statehouse leaders have said they’ll pass legislation giving voters another chance to eliminate the phrase in November. It’s already been struck from official state, General Assembly and Providence city documents in recent weeks in reaction to local and national protests against systemic racism.

Some see the phrase, which is part of the official state seal on display at the Statehouse, as a symbol of the type systemic racism that have led to protests across the country. Others, however, see it as a link to the state’s founding that’s worth preserving and feel it has been unfairly dragged into the debate over racial inequities that has roiled much of the nation.

