Is Stefan Pryor the right choice to lead Rhode Island’s efforts to expand affordable housing?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee last month chose Stefan Pryor to serve as the state’s new housing secretary, replacing the embattled Josh Saal, who resigned Jan. 11 after just six months on the job.

Pryor is also expected to serve as chairman of the R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.’s board of commissioners.

Hanna Moore, who was assistant commerce secretary with R.I. Commerce Corp., will also serve as executive director of the Housing Resources Commission. She will also serve as the state’s assistant housing secretary.

Pryor served as the state’s first commerce secretary beginning in 2015 and ending last June, when he resigned in order to run for state treasurer.

Saal was recently hired by the state to a consulting role on housing paying $105 per hour.

