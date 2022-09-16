Is the quality of local colleges recognized in annual rankings such as U.S. News & World Report’s latest Best Colleges report?

Rhode Island higher education leaders naturally believe their schools are among the best in the nation.

Annual rankings often do list some of the state’s 11 colleges among the nation’s best, often led by Brown University.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Colleges rankings released on Sept. 12 listed Brown No. 13 among in its National University category, after four years at No. 14. In the same category, the University of Rhode Island ranked No. 182.

Providence College also earned high marks in the report as the top regional university in the North for a third consecutive year.

Rhode Island School of Design was ranked No. 3 among regional schools in the North, while Bryant University was ranked in a tie for No. 7. Several other local schools also ranked in the top 100 in the category.

While some local colleges may be happy with such rankings, others likely think they should be ranked higher.

Do you think local schools generally get a fair shake when compared in national rankings to colleges in bigger states?

