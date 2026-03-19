‘It’s not luck’: Bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand highlights consistency, discipline at Bryant Women’s Summit

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NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand, right, addresses a sold-out crowd at Bryant University's 29th Annual Women's Summit. / PBN PHOTO/JACQUELYN VOGHEL

SMITHFIELD – Though author Elin Hilderbrand has been called “queen of the beach read,” achieving the title – and establishing it as a moniker with literary weight – has been no day at the beach. In her professional life, it’s involved writing 32 books over the course of 26 years, with almost every book going

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