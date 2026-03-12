Jamestown home with view of ocean, Newport Bridge sells for $3.3M

JAMESTOWN – A contemporary home recently sold for $3.3 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home at 27 Marcello Drive contains four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and about 5,030 square feet of living space.

The house was completely reimagined in 2025 with new interior details and finishes throughout, according to Residential Properties. The property sits on a 0.48-acre lot and offers ocean views, views of the Newport Pell Bridge and access to a neighborhood beach, the real estate firm said.

The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a floating staircase, along with white oak flooring and Thermador kitchen appliances. Each bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with radiant heat, and the home also includes a Sonos sound system, wired Wi-Fi access, two laundry rooms and a finished basement with a private den and movie theater, the real estate firm said.

Outdoor features on the property include a large rear patio, an outdoor shower and a mahogany front porch and balcony designed to support indoor-outdoor living, the real estate firm said.

According to the Jamestown property assessor’s database, the property was assessed for the 2025 tax year at $827,200, including $421,700 attributed to land and $405,500 to the building. This assessment reflects a prior structure on the site built in 1965 with 1,256 square feet of living space, according to the database.

Dianne Grippi of Residential Properties represented the buyer in this transaction. Alexander Fraioli of Edge Realty RI represented the seller, according to the listing.

A property deed documenting the sale was not immediately available through the town’s online land records database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.