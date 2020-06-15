Jamestown waterfront property sells for $3.2M

JAMESTOWN – The property at 98 Bay View Drive was sold for $3.2 million, according to Island Realty Monday.

The waterfront home boasts views of the Newport Pell Bridge, sits on 3.2 acres of land and features five bedrooms, three baths and one half-bath. The 4,386-square-foot home was built in 1880 and is known as “Bryrstane.” The sale marks the highest-priced home sale in Jamestown this year, according to State-Wide MLS data.

The property also features a two-bedroom gardener’s cottage attached to a two-car garage.

The seller, who was represented by Island Realty, was Roger C. Vaughn Jr., according to property records. The buyer was Sandra M. Edgerley.

