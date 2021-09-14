Jason Halpern, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Jason Halpern, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Halpern completed a Residency in Diagnostic Radiology, Department of Diagnostic Imaging, as well as an Internship in Internal Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, RI. He earned a BS in Chemistry from Fordham University, Bronx, NY and his MD at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Halpern served as Chief Resident and med-student lecturer during his Brown Radiology Residency. He is a member of the Lifespan Patient Care Oversight Committee, American College of Radiology, Radiological Society of North America, and the American Roentgen Ray Society. Dr. Halpern lives in Warwick, RI.