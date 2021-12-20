Jeanna M. Harvey Barnes, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Jeanna M. Harvey Barnes, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Barnes completed a Thoracic and Cardiac Imaging Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, and a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital. She also held an internship at the University of Miami/JFK Medical Center Palm Beach Regional GME Consortium, Atlantis, FL. Dr. Barnes earned a BA degree in Economics, Cum Laude, from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL, and an MD, graduating with Research Distinction, from the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine in Florida. Her memberships include the American College of Radiology, Radiological Society of North America, and the Society of Thoracic Radiology. Dr. Barnes lives in Providence.