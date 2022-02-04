Jenkins named vice president of Cox Business in Northeast

PROVIDENCE – Eddie Jenkins this week was named vice president of Cox Business in the Northeast.

In the role, Jenkins will be responsible for sales growth operations and focusing on business customers across the region, while also leading sales teams and attracting new talent. Cox Business is the commercial division of Cox Communications Inc.

Jenkins was selected following the promotion last year of Ross Nelson to senior vice president and region manager of Cox Communications. Jenkins will relocate to Rhode Island from the New York City metro area in the coming weeks.

Jenkins brings more than 25 years of experience in the information technology, telecommunications, marketing, sales and technology services sectors. Previously, Jenkins was the head of Enterprise Sales for Tata Communications in the Americas, a role focused on IT sales and GTM supporting Global Fortune 500 corporations. Prior to that, he held several executive positions at Avaya in sales and services. Jenkins has also held sales leadership roles with Lucent Technologies and AT&T.

“More than ever, providing our business customers with unparalleled service quality and class-leading products and solutions is what differentiates Cox Business from its competitors, and Eddie truly embraces those principles at his core,” Nelson said.