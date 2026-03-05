Jenna Squadrito Named Partner at Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP

Sansiveri, Kimball & Co., LLP is proud to share that Jenna Squadrito, CPA, has been recently admitted as Partner. Jenna joined Sansiveri in 2014 and has built her career at the firm, most recently serving as a Principal in the assurance department. She provides assurance, accounting, and consulting services to clients in professional services, manufacturing, construction, and other industries. Jenna is known for her thoughtful leadership, steady guidance, and the strong relationships she builds with clients and colleagues.