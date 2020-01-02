Jennifer Freitas, CPA and Doryanne Hamel, MS, CPA, CFE Named Partners

Piccerelli Gilstein & Company, LLP (PG&Co) is proud to announce Jennifer Freitas, CPA and Doryanne Hamel, MS, CPA, CFE have been named partners, effective January 1, 2020.

“Jen and Doryanne have been dedicated professionals with the firm, demonstrating their strong leadership and technical capabilities since they began working here,” said William Piccerelli, managing partner at PG&Co “They both have an incredible ability to really help clients understand the technical information they need to know when making important financial decisions. We are thrilled to have them join as partners”.

Jen focuses on the accounting, reporting and income tax needs of both closely held businesses, manufacturers, distributors, and not-for-profit entities. She has developed proficiencies in not-for-profit accounting, HUD audits, mergers & acquisitions, employee stock ownership plans, consolidations and reporting associated with foreign subsidiaries. She is qualified to perform audits in accordance with the Generally Accepted Government Auditing Standards (GAGAS) and OMB A-133/ Uniform Guidance.

In addition to her client responsibilities, Jennifer maintains a leadership role in the firm’s auditing and accounting practice area. She implements policies and procedures on technical accounting and auditing matters, establishes standards of training competence, and develops and presents in-house training for staff. She joined the firm in 1998.

Jen has a BS degree in accounting, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.

Doryanne works with closely held businesses in a number of industries. She is responsible for audit, review, compilation, accounting and tax engagements, and effectively executes every stage of an engagement, from planning through final reporting. Doryanne has been responsible for the audits of privately held companies and employee benefit plans with gross revenue ranging from $2 million to $2 billion. Her knowledge encompasses the audits of retirement plans, including defined contribution plans, defined benefit plans and employee stock ownership plans (ESOP). She also assists clients obtaining Rhode Island tax credits including Motion Picture Production Tax Credit, Rebuild Rhode Island Tax Credit, Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit and the Rhode Island Historic Preservation Tax Credit.

Doryanne maintains a leadership role in the management of the firm’s employee benefit plan audit practice and frequently develops and presents in-house technical training for staff. She is qualified to perform employee plan audits in accordance with the guidelines established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Employee Benefit Plan Audit Quality Center. She joined the firm in 2008.

Doryanne has an MS degree in finance and financial management services from John & Wales University, and a BS degree in accounting, cum laude, from Bryant University.

For more information, please visit https://www.pgco.com.