Jennifer La Luz promoted to vice president of operations at Kent

PROVIDENCE – Jennifer La Luz took over as vice president of operations for Kent Hospital on Sept. 1.

Over the past year, La Luz has been serving as the Kent Hospital operational readiness executive for the transition to Epic. She also has worked on expanding access to testing and procedural services.

La Luz joined Kent Hospital in 2019 and previously served as senior director of quality and access. In that role, La Luz helped the hospital secure The Joint Commission’s Advanced Total Joint Center of Excellence Accreditation and the Level 2-Silver Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation, among other recognitions.

Under La Luz’s leadership the Access Center at Kent hit several milestones including, reducing the abandoned call rates by 80%, raising call volumes by 20%, expanding internal customer base and establishing a specialized team that cut no-shows for outpatient testing. These efforts led to a 30% drop in missed MRI and CT scan appointments. She also boosted access to services, including a mobile CT scan that raised capacity by 18% and adding a cardiac stress room that expanded ETT, STE and nuclear stress test availability.