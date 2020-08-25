Jessica Gosselin Joins Saint Elizabeth Community as Director, Cornerstone Adult Services

Jessica Gosselin, Director of Cornerstone Adult Services

Saint Elizabeth Community is pleased to announce that Jessica Gosselin has been hired as Director of Cornerstone Adult Services. Cornerstone has three adult day health centers; one located in Bristol and two in Warwick, including a specialized Memory Care Center. Jessica has twenty-five years of healthcare industry experience and was most recently Director of Risk Management at Taunton State Hospital. She earned a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Salve Regina University and a BS in Therapeutic Recreational Service from the University of Connecticut. Gosselin is a resident of Mapleville, RI.

