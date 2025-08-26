JetBlue to end nonstop service from T.F. Green to Tampa
JetBlue released a statement attributing its decision to an effort to better align with customer demand and redeploy resources to better-performing markets. The company said that in addition to New York City, nonstop flights to Tampa out of Boston's Logan International Airport will continue.
In a statement, R.I. Airport Corp. spokesperson Bill Fischer pointed out that the number of nonstop destinations available at T.F. Green has grown from 17 to 36 since 2017.Breeze Airways and Southwest Airlines will continue nonstop service to Tampa, he said. (INSERTS 8th paragraph with JetBlue comment.) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.