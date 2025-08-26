JetBlue to end nonstop service from T.F. Green to Tampa

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

WARWICK – Travelers looking to fly from Tampa from T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport on JetBlue Airways will soon require a stopover in the Big Apple.

On Tuesday, Tampa International Airport spokesperson C.J. Johnson confirmed that as of Dec. 1 the New York-based airline will no longer offer direct service to T.F. Green, a route that was added in 2024. JetBlue has been downsizing its network in an effort to curb rising costs in the face of slumping consumer demand. The company hasn’t been profitable since 2019 and posted a $208 million net loss in the first quarter of 2025. In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation assessed JetBlue a $2 million penalty for chronically late flights along the East Coast, which it blamed on “unrealistic scheduling.” The elimination of the nonstop T.F. Green route was first reported by aviation analytics firm Curium, which said JetBlue was also discontinuing its twice-daily flights between Tampa and Newark. JetBlue has been flying out of T.F. Green since 2012, beginning with direct flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In May, the airline began providing daily service to John F. Kennedy International Airport, which as of Tuesday still had connecting flights to Tampa from T.F. Green available after Dec. 1.

JetBlue released a statement attributing its decision to an effort to better align with customer demand and redeploy resources to better-performing markets. The company said that in addition to New York City, nonstop flights to Tampa out of Boston's Logan International Airport will continue.

In a statement, R.I. Airport Corp. spokesperson Bill Fischer pointed out that the number of nonstop destinations available at T.F. Green has grown from 17 to 36 since 2017.

Breeze Airways and Southwest Airlines will continue nonstop service to Tampa, he said. (INSERTS 8th paragraph with JetBlue comment.)