Jill E. Saunders, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Jill E. Saunders, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Saunders, who held a Women’s Imaging Fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, completed a Diagnostic Radiology Residency at Tufts-NEMC (Boston), and an internship at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester Medical Center. She holds a BA degree from Amherst College in MA and an MD from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester. Certified by the American Board of Radiology with Authorized User Eligibility, Dr. Saunders previously served as a Diagnostic Radiologist at St. Vincent Hospital. She is a member of the American College of Radiology, Radiology Society of North America, American Roentgen Ray Society and the Massachusetts Medical Society. Dr. Saunders resides in Walpole, MA.

- Advertisement -