TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how technology is integrated into retirement plans and is helping…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
On Sept. 8, Hasbro officially announced it plans to move to the Seaport District in Boston at 400 Summer St., ending speculation that had been ongoing since the fall of 2024.
The new space in Boston will house at least 700 full-time Hasbro employees. The company expects the full transition from Rhode Island to Boston to be completed by the end of 2026.Hasbro spokesperson Andrea Snyder clarified that the 700-employee figure is not a ceiling for new hiring but represents the total number of full-time staff expected in Boston, combining current Rhode Island employees and any new hires. Hasbro’s website currently shows a total of 41 current openings in Pawtucket. Snyder confirmed with Providence Business News that all Pawtucket jobs will shift to the Boston office once it opens, with employees expected onsite Tuesday through Thursday. She said employees currently in Rhode Island or other New England locations are expected to transition to the Boston office by the end of 2026. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.