Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. appears to be accelerating its move to the Boston Seaport. As of Wednesday, 16 of the company’s 170 current job listings are specifically for its temporary Boston office at 25 Tomson Place, with seven of those added within the last two weeks Hasbro’s first Boston job opening appeared in September, shortly

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. appears to be accelerating its move to the Boston Seaport. As of Wednesday, 16 of the company’s 170 current job listings are specifically for its temporary Boston office at 25 Tomson Place, with seven of those added within the last two weeks Hasbro's first Boston job opening appeared in September, shortly after the toy maker announced it was leaving its longtime headquarters at 1027 Newport Ave. in Pawtucket. Five of those seven openings were “Company Priority” listings, which signal a high importance to fill those roles.

On Sept. 8, Hasbro officially announced it plans to move to the Seaport District in Boston at 400 Summer St., ending speculation that had been ongoing since the fall of 2024.

The new space in Boston will house at least 700 full-time Hasbro employees. The company expects the full transition from Rhode Island to Boston to be completed by the end of 2026.